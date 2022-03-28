MP backing bid for accessibility funding for Sleaford rail station

Dr Caroline Johnson MP meets with rail officials to push for better accessibility at Sleaford railway station. EMN-220328-104057001

The Sleaford and North Hykeham MP met with managers from East Midlands Railway and Network Rail and local stakeholders including the Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Richard Wright, to discuss identifying Sleaford railway station as a priority location to bid for accessibility funding.

She explained: “The Access for All fund seeks to ensure an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform for passengers with disabilities and those facing mobility restraints (such as heavy luggage or pushchairs).

“This plan would include a bridge with a lift to enable people to get safely and easily from one platform to the other and would be in keeping with the beautiful heritage station at the moment.

“To help strengthen Sleaford’s bid for this funding, we are asking if constituents could please email your experiences in accessing the station to: [email protected] including your full postal address.”

She is also pressing for the rail operator to amend its timetable after a change last year meant children at Sleaford secondary schools arrive late each morning when using the train from Lincoln. East Midlands Railway has previously saidit could do nothing about it due to other timetabling pressures to meet connecting trains and limits to track access.

Dr Johnson said: “I am continuing discussions with East Midlands Railway regarding the new morning train service for Sleaford and highlighting constituents’ concerns about how this impacts commuters and pupils who attend the local secondary schools.

“I met again last week with East Midlands Railway and Minister Wendy Morton MP, Minister of State at the Department for Transport, to raise constituents concerns about the timetable further.