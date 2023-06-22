Mum’s tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughter killed in crash at centre of murder enquiry

A mother has issued an emotional message to her two year old daughter who died in a collision with her father in Anwick on Sunday.

Orla Henry, two, and mum Rachael Leader. Photo supplied

Orla Henry, from Leicester, was a passenger in a blue Nissan Quashqai driven by her father Ashley Henry, 35, travelling on Main Road, Anwick when it was in collision with a lorry at around 2.45pm.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Grieving mum Rachael Leader has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ daughter Oria Henry.

In a statement issued to the media via Lincolnshire Police, she said: “To my darling daughter, Oria. I love you so much. I’m so sorry your precious life was taken from you.

“You gave me so much light sweetheart, so much love and so much happiness. I will cherish each and every moment we had together.

“You had the most beautiful smile and gorgeous curly hair. You touched the hearts of many Oria and I’m so incredibly proud to be your mummy.”

She went on: “I miss you so much. Whilst the pain of losing you is indescribable, I will turn it into purpose, for you and for us.

“You chose me for a reason and will continue to shine your light through me. We will shine together. My darling girl, my baby, God will keep you safe until we meet again in heaven.

“I love you Oria, mummy xxx”

The media have been asked to respect the privacy of Rachael’s family during this extremely difficult time.

The police investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration officers can confirm they have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria.

They say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.