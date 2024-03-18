New passenger charter commits to improved bus services across Lincolnshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The national bus strategy placed a requirement on all local transport authorities to publish a passenger charter.
Created by bus operators, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, the charter covers all locally-registered bus services, including Callconnect.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charter for Lincolmshire will come into effect on Monday April 1.
Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “As part of our commitment to improving bus services for the people of Lincolnshire, we’ve worked with the county’s bus operators to develop the Lincolnshire Bus Passenger Charter.
“This document, which will be displayed in buses around the county, will set out in clear and simple words what passengers should and can expect of their bus journey. This includes on-board CCTV; friendly and helpful drivers; value for money tickets and passes; and clean buses.
“As a result, the people of Lincolnshire will benefit from the consistent and improved standards as set out in the charter. Consistency across the network is key to ensuring that residents can plan their journeys with confidence, knowing that a safe, well-maintained bus will turn up and arrive at their destinations when they say they will.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“With most single-journey fares capped at £2, and now with improved and more consistent services, it’s the perfect time to get back on the local buses.”
The full charter can be viewed at: lincsbus.info/bus-services/charter