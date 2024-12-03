New pedestrian crossing and road closure for Louth

Road works.

ff

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPDATE: Road closure required for Louth pedestrian works – 28/11/202

As part of the improvement programme happening alongside the installation of a new pedestrian crossing, some critical drainage works are going to be included in the works over a two-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting on Monday, December 9 and concluding on Monday, December 16, a road closure will be in place for a small area of Newbridge Hill, near ALDI supermarket.

The reason for this is so that LCC crews can attach improved drainage equipment to the local water system to stop surface water causing an issue in the future.

During the localised closure, the following diversion will be in place:

· For residents who live to the south of ALDI off Charles Street, to access ALDI they will need to follow the signed diversion route along Ramsgate Road, Victoria Road and Keddington Road and Newbridge Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· For residents who live to the north of ALDI off Newbridge Hill, access will be maintained to the car park and to travel to the south of Newbridge Hill, they will need to go north via Newbridge Hill, Keddington Road, Victoria Road and Ramsgate Road onwards to Eastgate.

There is no restriction in access to the ALDI site and it will continue to trade as usual. Access to the supermarket’s car park will continue as normal.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways at LCC said: “We have found a way to include these important drainage improvements into the pedestrian crossing scheme. By doing this now it will mean that we don’t have to return at a later date to get the road dug up again and make these water connections.

“This is the best way to ensure that the most amount of work, and improvements for the area, are delivered in the shortest possible time and with the least amount of disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ALDI is not directly affected by the additional works and will continue to operate as normal, and we have gone to some lengths to make sure that the carpark access is not changed in any way because of these additional drainage improvements we are going to deliver.

“As always, our team will do their best to get these works completed as quickly as possible and get the crossing, plus the drainage works, finished for the benefit of this part of Louth.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding about these works and their understanding while we get on with completing the scheme.”

UPDATE: Start date for Louth pedestrian crossing - 01/11/2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start date for the Louth community crossing project is now Monday 25 November for up to three weeks. This is due to a delay on another Community Crossing project.

New pedestrian crossings for Louth and Skellingthorpe - 02/10/2024

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’re nearing the end of our ongoing Community Crossings Initiative, with construction of the final two crossings for this year set to start in late October and early November.

“As part of the works, new traffic signal heads will be installed at both locations – along with installing new tactile paving and laying new road surfacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting these two important pieces of infrastructure built safely and efficiently will mean some minor disruption while the works are underway.

"Temporary traffic signals will be in place for a majority of both projects, with some night-time closures towards the end of construction for final surfacing.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to leave extra time for their journeys and to treat our workforce with respect.”

Cllr Alan Briggs, county councillor for Eagle & Hykeham West, said: “With the new housing development site nearby, it’s imperative that pedestrian and cyclists can cross Lincoln Road to and from the Sustrans route in Skellingthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have been calling for a crossing here for over two years, so I’m happy to see it happening. It will no doubt be a great value to the local community when finished.”

Dates and timeframes

Skellingthorpe: Monday 28 October for up to five weeks Louth: Monday 4 November for up to three weeks

Location of works

Louth: Newbridge Hill in Louth, opposite Aldi Skellingthorpe: Lincoln Road Skellingthorpe, between Station Field and Old Oak Rise

Traffic management

Daytime temporary traffic signals from 9am to 5pm, weekdays only, for both projects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A period of night-time road closures will be required for up to four evenings towards the end of each project to lay the final road surfacing. This will be in place from 7pm to 6am.

The diversion route for the Louth works will be via Ramsgate Road / Victoria Road / Keddington Road, and vice versa. And the diversion route for the Skellingthorpe works will be via A46 / B1190 Back Lane/Jerusalem Road, and vice versa.

These projects are part of the ongoing Community Crossing Initiative, which will see over ten pedestrian crossings built throughout the county. The initiative will cost £3.8 million, with £1.5 million earmarked by Executive in 2023 and the remaining coming from a combination of additional county council funding and developer contributions.

For more information about these and other major road projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.