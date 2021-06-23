New, safer crossing for busy North Hykeham junction

The junction of Station Road and Newark Road. Photo: Google Streetview.

The traffic lights at the junction of Newark Road and Station Road have reached the end of their life, so will be replaced with new, ultra-low voltage equipment to reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of the crossing.

Work will also take place to make the junction safer for pedestrians. The traffic islands will be removed, so people will be able to cross the road in one go. People will also be able to cross diagonally, saving some from needing to cross twice.

Work is expected to take six weeks and be finished by Friday September 3.

Newark Road and Station Road will remain open with three-way temporary lights with temporary pedestrian crossings in operation during the works.

Moor Lane will be closed at its junction with Newark Road, with traffic diverted via Lincoln Road, Hykeham Road and A1434 Newark Road, and vice versa.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways on Lincolnshire County Council, said:

"This is a very busy junction, and with three schools all in close proximity, it's only right that we bring it up to the latest standards.

"Removing the islands means the crossings are no longer staggered, and there won't be a temptation to dash to the middle when the light is red.

"By moving the pedestrian lights to the nearside – rather than across the road – it'll also be immediately clear whether it's safe to cross or not. And you'll be able to cross in one fell swoop, either straight over or diagonally."