New speed limit planned for section of A52 near Boston following fatal or serious collisions

The A52 at its junction with Bullen's Lane, looking towards the South Street roundabout.

Under the plans, the A52 at Drayton, near Swineshead, would carry a 50mph limit between Bullen’s Lane and the South Street roundabout.

John Siddle, from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said that in the last five years 13 people have been injured across a total of eight collisions in the area. Two of those received fatal injuries, he said, while two more were seriously injured. Nine were slightly injured.

“There have been a number of injury collisions on the A52 in this area over several years, when investigated we have identified speed as one of the causation factors and one of the preventative measures is to apply a 50mph limit so further incidents do not occur,” he said.

Objections should be sent to Lincolnshire County Council via post or email ([email protected]) (for the attention of Mrs T. Featherstone, Traffic Orders Section) by October 15.