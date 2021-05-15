New timetable offers more trains for Rasen railusers but beware of changes if you have to make a connection

Market Rasen station EMN-211105-080356001

East Midlands Railway, which operates the service through Market Rasen, will put the timetable into action from this Sunday, May 16.

Martin Barnard, secretary of Market Rasen Adoption group (MRSAG), said: “The good news is that we will have more trains, the difficulty is that some of the new times are very different from the existing timetable.

“Passengers would do well to check out the revised timetable on the East Midlands Trains website, otherwise they may find themselves on a platform waiting for a non-existent connection.”

MRSAG has put together this handy list for rail users:

l Nearly all trains are now on the route Leicester / Nottingham / Newark Castle / Lincoln /MARKET RASEN / Grimsby Town / Cleethorpes.

l Additional trains have been added to weekday services, with earlier departures in the morning and later departures in the evening.

l Only one weekday departure destination is for Newark North Gate.

For other connections to the LNER services at Newark North Gate either change at Lincoln for a train to Newark North Gate, or travel to Newark Castle where there is a 15/20 minute walk to Newark North Gate.

l Nearly EVERY existing departure time has been re-timed.

Popular trains such as the previous 09.55 departure to Lincoln/Newark North Gate does not run, so passengers have a choice of either the 09.14 or the 11.14.

l On a Saturday, the last train to Market Rasen from the Lincoln direction now arrives at 18.45.

The previous timetable had a train service that terminated at Market Rasen at 21.14.

This service to Market Rasen no longer occurs.

l There are three Sunday departures in each direction for the full duration of the timetable.

l For the full timetable with all intermediate stations, see East Midlands Railway (EMR) Timetable number 8.

The timetable runs from May 16, to December 11, 2021.

The timetable can be found at www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables.

Click on the ‘Services from Leicester to Cleethorpes’ link.

