​ Nightwork closure on A46 Holton le Moor to Nettleton

Night-time closures will be in place on the A46 this month to allow for surface improvement works on Holton Road and Caistor Road.

The A46 will be closed between the Holton le Moor turn off and Moortown Road, Nettleton.

The work will begin this Thursday, October 5, and have a planned end date of Wednesday, October 25, subject to suitable weather.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "These works replacing the worn surface will make a very big difference to those who travel on these roads.

“It’s a sizeable project that we’re able to undertake on the A46. Because of the nature of the work our crews will be doing the work overnight. By doing that, we’re going to cut the amount of traffic disruption. We will also re-open the A46 to through-traffic outside the working hours each night.”

Road closures and a diversion route will be in place throughout the works during nighttime work hours only. Restrictions will be lifted at the end of each shift and the A46 will be re-opened.

The diversion route will be via the B1434 and B1205 and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: "This latest improvement to the roads network in the county will extend the life of the route by a considerable number of years and increase the performance of the road for all users.

“Whilst we are keeping disruption to the absolute minimum with the works there may be some people who are still effected, and I would like to thank them in advance for their patience and understanding as we carry out the job at hand.”