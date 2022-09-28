Nine-week diversion planned at South Kelsey

The diversion route is shown in blue.

College Farm Bridge, on the B1205 Waddington Road is having its current brick parapets removed and culvert lengthened so verges to the road can be widened. This will mean appropriate parapets and safety rails can be provided at a safer width for vehicles using the route.

Work is timed to coincide with LCC’s resurfacing of the B1205 Waddingham Road happening a few hundred metres to the west at Brandy Wharf. This timing of both projects is being done to minimise disruption in the area as much as possible.

Under a full road closure, reinforced concrete box culverts will be abutted to each side of the existing brick arch culvert. New reinforced concrete headwalls will be cast around the ends of the box culvert extensions and backfilled to form wider, kerbed road verges which will allow for a widening of the road.

The programme of works is scheduled to begin on October 3 and will last for around nine weeks. A planned end date is currently scheduled for December 2, but could extend past this date due to extreme weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement

A full closure of Waddingham Road will be necessary for the full duration of the works.

The signed diversion route has been agreed in consultation with the Parish Council. It will follow:

Clockwise from B1205 at South Kelsey: B1205 Caistor Rd / Kelsey Rd travelling east. At Moortown turn right onto B1434 Holton Rd travelling south through Holton le Moor. At Owersby Moor turn right onto A46 traveling south through Usselby. At A1103 Top Rd turn right travelling west then merge onto A631 west through Bishopbridge. At Caenby Corner turn right (third exit) onto A15 north. Turn right back onto B1205 Kirton Road.

Anti-clockwise from B1205 at Brandy Wharf: B1205 Common Rd / Kirton Road travelling west. Turn left onto to A15 south. At Caenby Corner take first exit left onto A631 west through Bishopbridge and onto A1103 Top Rd. Turn left onto A46 north through Usselby. At Owersby Moor turn left onto B1434 Holton Rd through Holton le Moor. At Moortown turn left back onto Kelsey Rd / Caistor Rd west to South Kelsey.

Advertisement

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways said: “We’re pleased to be able to get these works on the same programme as the nearby resurfacing schedule. By carrying out both at the same time we can cut the amount of disruption greatly.

“These bridge works will ensure that the route is safer and able to deal with the stresses put upon it by road users in the area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will do our utmost to carry out these works as quickly as possible. It's important that these safety enhancements are undertaken, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected for their patience.”