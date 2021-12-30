Campaigners are calling for equality on bus routes to Grammar Schools in Sleaford. EMN-211230-113554001

PC Coaches of Lincoln has submitted an application to Lincolnshire County Council to introduce a new bus service for the town, which will be named the ‘Horncastle Nipper’.

The new service, which will be a ‘hail and ride’ service to operate Monday to Friday, will begin and end at Horncastle Market Place and travel around much of the town centre, with stops at some of the town’s most populated areas including Tesco’s, Stanhope Road, Tennyson Gardens and The Original Factory Shop.

The first and last buses will depart from Horncastle Market Place at 9.15am and 2.15pm respectively each day, and the route takes an estimated 56 minutes.

The application was debated by Horncastle Town Council on Tuesday, and the council members voted wholeheartedly supported it. A spokesman for Horncastle town Ccouncil said: “As part of the application, the applicants wanted to prove that they have the support of the town, and the town council all agree that any new bus service for the town would be welcomed.”

PC Coaches is currently awaiting authorization from the Traffic Commissioner, but will be looking to start the service from the February 28, 2022.