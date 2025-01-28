LNER chief executive David Horne joined MP Sir Edward Leigh at Market Rasen station for a trial run of a direct service to London in June 2023.

Market Rasen’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh, has written to Network Rail challenging claims that a daily return service to London stopping at Market Rasen cannot be introduced without millions of pounds of works at the station.

In a letter to Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines, the West Lindsey MP and Father of the House challenged the claim that a pedestrian bridge needed to be built at Market Rasen station and the entire platform raised.

“I have pointed out time and time again that no bridge is required,” the MP wrote. “All that is needed is for the service to stop at a point that keeps the level foot crossing free.” Sir Edward said rail passengers are well used to having to be in certain carriages in order to alight at specific stations.

“With just a little creative problem solving, these small difficulties can be overcome,” said the MP, who also contested any need to raise the entire platforms at Market Rasen as “raised rubber platforms can easily be installed”.

Sir Edward, who has campaigned for reintroducing the Market Rasen to London direct service, pointed out that the town has a large catchment area that suffers from poor direct connectivity to the capital.

“The works that are needed to introduce the daily return service are minimal,” he concluded.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re always looking to work with stakeholders and our colleagues in train operating companies to support the growth of the railway.

“We recognise that there are a range of issues which need to be addressed when new services are introduced and remain open to discussion.”