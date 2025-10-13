No parking restrictions imposed at industrial estate junction

Double yellow line parking restrictions are being installed at the entrance to a busy Sleaford industrial estate.

Lincolnshire County Council has made an order banning waiting on Woodbridge Road at its junction with East Road.

The road is very busy, serving major employers on the business park such as Sleaford Quality Foods and Turnbulls, however a number of cars have been known to park along the road close to the junction.

The county council explained that investigations found “inconsiderate and dangerous parking is occurring”, causing visibility and safety concerns for all road users.

"Accordingly, we are proposing to introduce a short section of No Waiting At Any Time restriction to resolve the issues here.”

Disabled persons’ vehicles would be exempt, along with stopping to pick up or drop off passengers, loading or unloading of goods, the maintenance of the roads and utilities works.

The order came into operation on October 10 after being proposed in July. The Chief Constable, Sleaford Town Council and North Kesteven District Council have been consulted, along with other local groups/companies.

Anyone wishing to challenge the new order may make application to the High Court within six weeks of October 6.

