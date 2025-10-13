No parking restrictions imposed at industrial estate junction

The junction of Woodbridge Road with East Road, where inconsiderate parking is said to have been investigated by the county council. Photo: Google Streetview

Double yellow line parking restrictions are being installed at the entrance to a busy Sleaford industrial estate.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire County Council has made an order banning waiting on Woodbridge Road at its junction with East Road.

The road is very busy, serving major employers on the business park such as Sleaford Quality Foods and Turnbulls, however a number of cars have been known to park along the road close to the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council explained that investigations found “inconsiderate and dangerous parking is occurring”, causing visibility and safety concerns for all road users.

"Accordingly, we are proposing to introduce a short section of No Waiting At Any Time restriction to resolve the issues here.”

Disabled persons’ vehicles would be exempt, along with stopping to pick up or drop off passengers, loading or unloading of goods, the maintenance of the roads and utilities works.

The order came into operation on October 10 after being proposed in July. The Chief Constable, Sleaford Town Council and North Kesteven District Council have been consulted, along with other local groups/companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to challenge the new order may make application to the High Court within six weeks of October 6.

How to Have Your Say

Members of the public can comment on or object to traffic orders, licensing and planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or your local authority’s planning website. Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know by email: [email protected].