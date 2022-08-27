Ostriches escape and cause chaos closing A17
Fast-acting Lincolnshire cops were not guilty of sticking their heads in the sand when they raced to collar three escaped ostriches that were running amok on the A17 near Boston.
Lincolnshire Police control room naturally took to Twitter when they issued the alert to motorists at around 4pm this afternoon (Saturday) saying: “We have had to close the A17 near Swineshead Bridge due to three ostriches in the road. Yes, you read that correctly.
"Hopefully this is a temporary measure, but they are currently a danger to themselves and road users.
"Please avoid the area for now.”
After numerous comedy replies and comments from followers, in an update half an hour later they added: “Glad to update a swift resolution. We now have these road runners under control and the A17 is fully open.”
