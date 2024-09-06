'Outside the norm' - Boston road to be repaired after plant pushes through surface
A problem plant has pushed its way through the surface of a bus lane between Ashton Hall Drive and Sleaford Road.
As a further act of rebellion, it has broken a section of double yellow lines in the process.
At some point, the plant has been reduced to a stump. It remains at a height that could catch out a pedestrian or a cyclist (though there is a shared footpath and cyclepath on the opposite side of the road).
Lincolnshire County Council said it was unaware of the matter.
“This issue has not been reported to us previously, but we have now created a report on FixMyStreet and will have officers assess what needs to be done and then issue a works plan to get this resolved,” a spokesman said.
They described the issue as ‘outside the norm’ of what highways deal with on a road.
“It's more usual to see root issues on footpaths where trees are alongside,” they said.
They added: “Anyone with any issue at all with the roads or footpaths are highly encouraged to report via FixMyStreet, where they get updates of what's happening with the issue throughout the course of it being active.”
