Overnight closures happening on A17 next week
The works will be carried out at the A17, between Holdingham Roundabout and the A52 Bicker Bar Roundabout.
The work will happen on site five days a week between Sunday and Thursday from 8pm to 6am, subject to suitable weather conditions from Sunday, April 28 until Sunday, May 19.
The road will be open throughout Friday and Saturday evenings.
Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “Refreshing all the road markings with new material, and replacing all defective road studs, is part of the ongoing improvement process on the A17.
“As part of this scheme, we will also be making the most of the overnight closures to also undertake gully cleansing and filling potholes.
“We will be ensuring that as much work as possible is done for this singular programme of works, so as to reduce the need for future traffic disruption.”
Working hours will change for Thursday, May 2 when crews will be on-site from 10pm to 6am, to allow for traffic to pass during local elections.
The road closure will be in place overnight for the safety of the works crew and road users. The closures will be lifted at the end of each shift to help traffic flow during the day.
The signed diversion route will be via the A15, Holdingham, A52 Bicker Bar and vice versa.
For works between Swineshead and Bicker Bar, the diversion route will be via the A52 and A1121 Boardsides.
Karen Cassar added: “This is a £200,000 set of improvements to the road that will help road safety and will benefit everyone who uses the road. Whilst there will be some inevitable disruption for traffic, we are carrying out these improvement works overnight to keep that as lessened as possible.
“We will endeavour to get all these combined works completed as quickly as we can, and I would especially like to thank anyone affected by this improvement programme for their patience and understanding while we go about completing the job.”