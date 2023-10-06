Improvement works are under way to the paths and drains to reduce flooding on Station Road in Harmston.

Harmston Hill. Photo: Google

According to Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, the improvement works can now begin to assist the flow of water along the highway.

Coun Davies said: “What we are doing will better redirect water into the existing drainage system. Currently, the footpath and kerbs are too low meaning that any heavy amounts of water are flowing over the existing path and onto nearby properties.

“Although there will be some disruption whilst we are carrying out these works, what we are doing will make a very big difference to the immediate area.

“I would like to thank everyone effected by our work for their patience and understanding while we put the measures in place.”

The works will begin on Monday October 9 and last for three weeks, subject to suitable weather. Crews will be working from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day.

The works will be carried out on Station Road, Harmston (locally known as Harmston Hill) from Hilltop to the bottom of the hill.

The road will be closed throughout the works. Due to the nature of the works there will be no access throughout. There are no residents within the closure of the working area.