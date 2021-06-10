Pioneering earth mover at work on roundabout project

The Volvo electric excavator on site at Holdingham Roundabout. EMN-210706-144444001

According to Lincolnshire County Council, contractors Eurovia are now using the 48-volt lithium battery-powered ECR25 excavator, designed to reduce carbon emissions on the Sleaford traffic congestion scheme as well as any future projects managed by the company.

Coun Richard Davies executive member for highways, said they were thrilled for the project to be the first to use the UK’s first battery-powered excavator.

“Eurovia has been using the new kit since March, and it’s been just as efficient and powerful as its diesel-powered counterparts.

“Hopefully, more contractors start making use of battery or electric powered equipment.

“This will not only help us meet Lincolnshire’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 20 per cent by 2023, but it would also bring the county closer to meeting Government’s target for ‘net zero carbon’ by 2050.”

Matt Stubbings, divisional manager of Eurovia Contracting, said: “Eurovia is on target to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, which is very significant for a company that has a high degree of self-delivery. And the introduction of battery-powered machinery holds the key to achieving that goal.

“It’s definitely a game changer, and we can’t wait to add larger, more powerful zero-emissions kit.”