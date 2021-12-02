Plan to cut speed limit near Boston level crossing

Part of the plans, with blue as 50mph, green as 30mph, both already in place, and red reduced to 40mph. From a document shared by the county council, with crown copyright and ordnance survey rights credited to Ordnance Survey.

Under the plans, the limit would be cut by 10mph to 40mph in Horncastle Road, near its junction with Redcap Lane and Rawson Lane.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said: “Concerns were raised by Network Rail because of the level crossing there. It was assessed under our speed limits policy and supported by the local councillor for it to go out to consultation.”

Objections, together with the grounds on which they are made, must be made in writing to Chief executive - Lincolnshire County Council, Lancaster House, 36 Orchard Street, Lincoln, LN1 1XX or [email protected] by December 17.

The other end of the proposals. Again, Crown Copyright and database rights Ordnance Survey.