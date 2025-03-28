Plans for new Sleaford car park approved

The former Sleaford Ambulance Station, Kesteven Road, which is likely to be redeveloped. Credit: LDRS

Plans for a new car park in Sleaford will move forward in the hopes of reducing congestion in the town centre.

The site on Kesteven Street has stood empty for several years since it served as Sleaford Ambulance Station.

North Kesteven District Council recently purchased it, and resolved at an Executive meeting on Thursday (March 27) to redevelop it as a car park.

Prices will likely be competitive in order to attract motorists, and it would also remove the need for them to travel through the town’s busy one-way system.

Councillors enthusiastically backed the plans to deal with a ‘perceived’ shortage of parking spaces in the town centre.

Councillor Ian Carrington (Con) said: “I’m pleased to see the charges at affordable level.

“It’s important to encourage visitors to market towns like Sleaford, and provide ample parking in walking distance of the centre, but not gouge customers. It has to be done affordably.

“This will be an excellent addition to Sleaford’s parking.”

Leader Councillor Richard Wright said it would help to “revitalise the town” and provide “local people and tourists with somewhere fresh to park.”

He acknowledged that a lack of parking is a common complaint in Sleaford, saying: “I can’t wait to see social media say we’re increasing parking – that would be something new!”

A council report had said: “There are public perceptions and concerns around parking availability in Sleaford and therefore making the site available as soon as possible is thought a practical way to alleviate any possible concerns as well as providing a timely source of income generation.”

The recommended fees would be slightly cheaper than the nearby Eastgate car park, which is run by Sleaford Town Council.

It would be free for up to one hour, and charge £1.50 for up to three hours and £3.50 for any longer. Parking at weekends, Bank Holidays, and between 6pm and 8am would be free.

The remaining derelict buildings will likely be demolished at some point in the future to make way for the parking spaces.

Concerns have been raised over the years about anti-social behaviour on the site, which is located close to North Kesteven District Council’s own headquarters.

The council hasn’t determined yet how many parking spaces could be created at the site.