Police appeal after driver fails to stop following collision near Boston
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car was involved in a collision near Boston last week but the driver failed to stop at the scene.
According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, at around 9pm on Friday, November 10, a car was in collision with a red Hyundai on Old Main Road, Fosdyke and left the scene.
They went on: “It’s believed the car that failed to stop is a black hatchback.
“If you witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage that is relevant to our investigation, please contact PC Ruddock by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 189 of November 11 in the subject line.”