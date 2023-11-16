Register
Police appeal after driver fails to stop following collision near Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car was involved in a collision near Boston last week but the driver failed to stop at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing after a driver left the scene of a collision in Fosdyke.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, at around 9pm on Friday, November 10, a car was in collision with a red Hyundai on Old Main Road, Fosdyke and left the scene.

They went on: “It’s believed the car that failed to stop is a black hatchback.

“If you witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage that is relevant to our investigation, please contact PC Ruddock by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 189 of November 11 in the subject line.”