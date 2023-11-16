Police appeal after driver fails to stop following collision near Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car was involved in a collision near Boston last week but the driver failed to stop at the scene.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, at around 9pm on Friday, November 10, a car was in collision with a red Hyundai on Old Main Road, Fosdyke and left the scene.

They went on: “It’s believed the car that failed to stop is a black hatchback.

