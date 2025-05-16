Police appeal after fatal collision

Police are trying to track down the driver of a hatchback. Photo: Lincs Police

Crash investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading to a fatal collision where a motorcyclist died after being involved in a collision with a van.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – died from the injuries he sustained in the collision which took place on October 11, 2024 at around 4.45pm on the B1202 Heath Lane, Boothby Graffoe.

Investigators have been working on the case in the months since in a bid to piece together exactly what happened on the day of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New testimony from a witness at the scene has now come to light and they are appealing to members of the public for help.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a medium-sized hatchback vehicle in grey, silver or white who turned onto the B1202 Heath Lane from the A607 at Boothby Graffoe towards the A15, between 4.45pm and 5pm, as a white van waited at the same junction.

Investigators wish to stress that the driver of the hatchback vehicle is in no way involved in the collision but could provide key evidence should they come forward.

If you know someone with this vehicle and believe they were in the area at the time, get in touch with Lincolnshire Police.

You can report information by emailing: [email protected] You can also call 101 quoting reference number 24000608676.