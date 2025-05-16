Police appeal after fatal collision
The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – died from the injuries he sustained in the collision which took place on October 11, 2024 at around 4.45pm on the B1202 Heath Lane, Boothby Graffoe.
Investigators have been working on the case in the months since in a bid to piece together exactly what happened on the day of the collision.
New testimony from a witness at the scene has now come to light and they are appealing to members of the public for help.
Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a medium-sized hatchback vehicle in grey, silver or white who turned onto the B1202 Heath Lane from the A607 at Boothby Graffoe towards the A15, between 4.45pm and 5pm, as a white van waited at the same junction.
Investigators wish to stress that the driver of the hatchback vehicle is in no way involved in the collision but could provide key evidence should they come forward.
If you know someone with this vehicle and believe they were in the area at the time, get in touch with Lincolnshire Police.
You can report information by emailing: [email protected] You can also call 101 quoting reference number 24000608676.