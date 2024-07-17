Police appeal after man in his 40s seriously hurt in A52 crash at Swaton crossroads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a male van driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on the A52 at Swaton yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called just after 5.20pm to the A52 junction with the B1394 Swaton Lane.

Three vehicles were said to have been involved, a white Vauxhall Vivaro, a white Volvo tanker and a black Maserati Ghibli.

"The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. There were no other serious injuries reported,” said a police statement.

Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a three vehicle crash in which a man in his 40s was seriously injured. Photo: Lincs Police

The road was closed for some time while emergency services were at the scene.

The Vivaro and the Maserati were said to have been travelling on the A52 in the direction of Threekingham, the tanker was travelling in the direction of Donington.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or for anyone who saw any of the three vehicles prior to the collision to contact the Investigating Officer,” said the police spokesman.

“If you have information or video footage that you feel would assist our investigation, please contact PC Tracey Ford by email at [email protected]."

Put Incident 327 of July 16 in the subject heading.