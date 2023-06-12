According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, the force received a report that a grey Fiat had crashed on the A631 at South Elkington just before 7.35am on Saturday (June 10).
They stated: “Emergency services attended the scene; a passenger, a man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.”
The road was closed until approximately 4pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They added: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision and to anyone who may have dashcam or other video footage that will assist our inquiries. Anyone who can assist is asked to email [email protected] .”
You are asked to quote Incident 89 of June 10.