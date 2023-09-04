Police appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on A17

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an 18-year-old man was killed in a collision on the A17 at Sutterton.

Police appeal after fatal collision.

Lincolnshire Police received reports just before 5am on Sunday (September 3) that a collision had occurred between a Citroen C4 car and an HGV on the A17 between Swineshead roundabout and Sutterton roundabout.

A police spokesman said: “The 18-year-old male driver of the Citroen was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The male driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.”

Emergency services attended the scene and were there for some time, meaning the road remained closed for the majority of the day.

If you can help with our investigation, call 101 or email SCIUI[email protected] quoting incident 88 of September 3.