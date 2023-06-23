Register
Police carry out random checks on vessels at marinas and ports along Lincolnshire coast

Police have carried out checks at ports and marinas across Lincolnshire as part of a regional safety operation.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:34 BST
Officers boarding a vessel at the Port of Boston.Officers boarding a vessel at the Port of Boston.
Security checks were undertaken at Boston and East Lindsey for Operation Scuttle, a week of intense action to respond to any criminal activity or security risks along the Lincolnshire coastline.

Over the week of action, officers boarded 10 vessels, nine at the Port of Boston and one at Sutton Bridge, searching for unusual activity and signs of suspicion.

Project Kraken liaison visits were also carried out at a number of marinas on the Lincolnshire coastline, but no action was needed to be taken, according to the force.

The Humberside Police vessel also conducted 16 hours of patrols along the coast.

The joint operation involved Counter Terrorism Police from the East Midlands and North East, East Midlands Airport officers, Border Force, Lincolnshire’s Underwater Search Unit and Humberside Marine and Firearms Protect team.

Detective Inspector Jim Manning said: “We continue to monitor our waterways with partners on a regular basis. This may involve the use of drones to check for unusual activity, the underwater dive team and search dogs.

“During the visits guidance and advice was given to staff on how to spot suspicious activity.”

The police spokesman said the force will continue to carry out regular checks on ports and marinas and would ask the public if they do see anything suspicious in these areas to call 101, or 999 in an emergency or use the Project Kraken Coastal Crime Line 0800 011 3304.