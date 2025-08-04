Police investigating serious collision in Boston

Police are appealing for information regarding the collision.

A motorcyclist is in hospital after being seriously injured after colliding with a gate.

Lincolnshire police officers are investigating the incident which they say happened at 8pm on Sunday August 3, on Fenside Road, Boston.

A police spokesperson explained it involved a Suzuki GSXS which left the road and collided with a gate, seriously injuring the rider.

They said: “An officer driving a marked Hyundai Tucson had requested the rider stop and pull over shortly before the collision.

“The rider, a man in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.”

As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area and who saw either the motorcycle or the marked police car shortly before the collision. They would also like to hear from anyone who has recorded footage of either vehicle, any dashcam or doorbell footage, that would assist inquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected] or call 01522 212316, referring to Incident 411 of August 3.