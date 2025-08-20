Police looking to track down dangerous e-bike rider in Sleaford
Officers have been attempting to stop or identify the rider of a black Surron-style electric bike seen riding dangerously around Sleaford.
They explained: “Despite our efforts, we have so far been unable to locate the rider,” adding, “The rider is causing a risk to himself and others, and we are keen to identify him before someone gets hurt.”
The rider is described as a white male wearing a balaclava, black clothing, including a Canada Goose gilet.
He has been seen riding without a helmet at speed on The Drove, Church Lane, Southgate, Grantham Road and London Road.
If you have any information about the rider or the bike, you are asked to contact the policing team via 101, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.