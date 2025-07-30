Police urge caution after motorcyclist caught speeding at 136mph
Tyler Steele, 26, of Amelia Wood Way, Grimoldby, appeared before Lincolnshire magistrates accused of rising a Honda CBR bike at a speed of 136mph, exceeding the 60mph limit on the A46 Lincoln Lane in Middle Rasen on March 29 this year.
He was disqualified from driving for 90 days, fined £740 and ordered to pay £110 towards court costs and a £296 victim surcharge.
Commenting on the case on their Facebook feed, Lincolnshire Police questioned what the rider and his pillion passenger were thinking in doing such a speed. They said: “We all want everyone to get home safely and to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. So many riders and drivers watch out for others on the road yet still enjoy a ride or drive out.
“Book a track day to test your speeds if you wish; Lincolnshire's roads are not the place.”
They added: “We’ve been asked the very relevant question of what the stopping distance would be - for a motorcycle with good tyres on a dry road, it would be around 300 metres.
“Definitely too late to do anything about any hazard that appears.”
They said the braking distance would be increased due to the pillion passenger and if weather conditions were less favourable.