Prepare for traffic disruption during roadworks on these Lincolnshire roads

Road works.

We’ve had a look through the latest traffic order notices from Lincolnshire County Council highways to bring you a roundup of potential traffic disruption.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TEMPORARY RESTRICTION TO TRAFFIC – Middle Rasen – Skinners Lane

Purpose: To allow works on or near the road.

Road Affected: Skinners Lane.

Start Date: 22 August 2025

Duration: Approx. 1 day

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months (as a standard legal maximum), but only enforced for the actual duration of works.

Access: Maintained for residents, but delays possible.

Diversion: Alternative route will be signed.

Restriction Timing: Only when traffic signs are in place.

TEMPORARY RESTRICTION TO TRAFFIC – Leverton – Various Roads

Purpose: To allow roadworks on or near several roads.

Start Date: 25 August 2025

Duration: Approx. 45 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, used only as needed.

Access: Maintained for residents, but expect delays.

Diversion: Signed alternative routes.

Restriction Timing: Enforced only when signed on-site.

Roads Affected:

A52 Main Road: Between West End Road/Davids Lane and a point 1500m north

Service Road off A52

Jenkins Lane: From A52 Main Road to 50m east

Laceys Lane: From A52 Main Road to 50m west

Goldsons Lane: From A52 Main Road to 50m southwest

A52 Wainfleet Road: From Wythes Lane to 50m east of Bakers Lane

Bakers Lane: From A52 Wainfleet Road to 50m north

Temporary Road Closure – Boston (Red Cap Lane)

Purpose: Roadworks on or near the affected section.

Road Affected: Red Cap Lane, between the Level Crossing and Horncastle Road.

Start Date: 22 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 1 day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months (standard maximum, used only as needed)

Access: Maintained for residents, though delays are possible.

Diversion: Signed alternative route will be provided.

Restriction Timing: Only in effect when indicated by on-site traffic signs (as per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016).

Temporary Road Closure – Kirton (Drainside North)

Purpose: To carry out roadworks on or adjacent to the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Affected: Drainside North, between Hill Lane and a point 60m northwest.

Start Date: 19 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, though only active for the duration of works.

Access: Maintained for properties within the closure, but delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be in place.

Restriction Timing: Enforced only when signed on-site, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Boston (Haven Village)

Purpose: To enable works on or near the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Affected: Haven Village, between 18 metres and 140 metres west of the southern junction with London Road.

Start Date: 19 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but will only be enforced for the time necessary to complete the works.

Access: Will be maintained for residents, though some delays may occur.

Diversion: An alternative signed route will be provided for through traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Only in effect when traffic signs are in place, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Boston (Tytton Lane East)

Purpose: To allow roadworks to be carried out on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Tytton Lane East, between Wyberton Low Road and a point 30 metres west.

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 26 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but will only be in effect for the time required to complete the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access: Maintained for local properties, though delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be in place for through traffic.

Restriction Timing: The closure will only apply when indicated by appropriate traffic signage, in line with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Leasingham (Spring Lane)

Purpose: To enable roadworks on or near the affected section.

Road Affected: Spring Lane (entirely).

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 5 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but restrictions will only be enforced for the actual period of works.

Access: Will be maintained for residents, though delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be in place for through traffic.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when traffic signs are in place, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Bratoft (Summergates Lane)

Purpose: To carry out works on or near the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Affected: Summergates Lane, between Oxlands Lane and a point 300 metres east.

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 4 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but the closure will only be in effect for the actual duration of the works.

Access: Maintained for residents/property owners, though delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be provided for through traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Enforced only when signage is in place, per the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Fosdyke (Old Main Road)

Purpose: To facilitate works on or adjacent to the highway.

Road Affected: Old Main Road, between property numbers 45 and 47.

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 5 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, though the restriction will only be active for the duration of the works.

Access: Maintained for local properties, though delays may occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be in place for through traffic.

Restriction Timing: Enforced only when traffic signs are displayed, in line with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

‍Temporary Public Right of Way Closures – Frampton / Wyberton / Fishtoft

Purpose: To ensure public safety during nearby works.

Paths Affected: Various Public Rights of Way (PROW) across Frampton, Wyberton, and Fishtoft (see full schedule below).

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum Duration: Up to 6 months, or until the works are completed (whichever comes first).

Access: Maintained where possible for properties and land adjacent to the closed paths.

Alternative Routes: Will be signed to guide pedestrians safely around the closed sections.

Closure Enforcement: Applies only when and where signage is in place, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

SCHEDULE – Paths to be Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frampton PROW 4: Between Frampton PROW 9 & Wyberton PROW 8

Wyberton PROW 8/5, 8/9, 8/11: Between Frampton PROW 4 & Wyberton PROW 8/3

Wyberton PROW 8/7, 8/6, 8/10, 8/9

Fishtoft PROW 16/1: Between Wyberton Roads & The Wash

Temporary Road Closure – Goulceby (Butt Lane)

Purpose: To allow works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Butt Lane, between Shop Lane and a point 60 metres north.

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, though the restriction will only apply for the actual duration of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access: Maintained for local residents, but delays may occur.

Diversion: An alternative signed route will be provided.

Restriction Timing: Enforced only when signage is in place, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Louth (Grays Road)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Grays Road (full extent as per Order).

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, though the closure will only be in effect for the time required to complete the works.

Access: Maintained for properties on the affected road but delays may occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be provided for through traffic.

Restriction Timing: Only applies when indicated by traffic signs, in line with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closures – Louth (Various Roads)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the roads listed below.

Roads Affected:

Kidgate (Between Church Street & Cinder Lane)

Kidgate (Between Cinder Lane & Aswell Street)

Kidgate (Between Aswell Street & Upgate)

Aswell Street (Between Queen Street & Kidgate)

Cinder Lane

Lee Street

Start Date: 18 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 14 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but restrictions only active for the duration of works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access: Maintained for local properties, though delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be provided for through traffic.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when indicated by traffic signs, as per the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Tealby (Walesby Lane)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Walesby Lane, between Rasen Road and a point 40 metres north.

Start Date: 13 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but the closure will only be enforced during the works.

Access: Maintained for properties, though delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be in place.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when indicated by traffic signs, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Firsby (Station Road)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Station Road (full extent as per Order).

Start Date: 13 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 10 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, though restrictions will only apply during the works.

Access: Maintained for properties on the affected road, but delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Applies only when indicated by traffic signs, according to the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Great Steeping (Airfield Road)

Reason: Due to the VE Memorial Event being held.

Road Affected: Airfield Road between School Lane and Church Lane.

Date of Closure: 16 August 2025

Duration: Applies at all times when traffic signs are displayed on that date.

Diversion: Alternative routes will be signposted for affected traffic.

Temporary Road Closure – Burgh le Marsh (Wainfleet Road)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Affected: Wainfleet Road, between High Road and a point 300 metres northeast.

Start Date: 14 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 5 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but the closure will only apply during the works.

Access: Maintained for properties, but delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be provided.

Restriction Timing: Only applies when traffic signs are displayed, in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Bunkers Hill/Gipsey Bridge (Leagate Road)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Affected: Leagate Road, between Hundle House Lane and B1184.

Start Date: 14 August 2025

Estimated Duration: Approximately 6 days

Legal Duration of Order: Up to 18 months, but restrictions only apply during the works.

Access: Maintained for properties, but delays may occur.

Diversion: A signed alternative route will be provided.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when traffic signs are displayed, per the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – North Cockerington (Meadow Lane)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Meadow Lane (Between 70m & 130m Southwest of Back Lane).

Start Date: 13 August 2025.

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Duration: Up to 18 months, but restriction only applies during works.

Access: Maintained to properties, but delays possible.

Diversion: Signed alternative route for vehicles.

Restriction Timing: Only applies when traffic signs are displayed, per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – East Torrington (Main Road)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Main Road (Between 30m & 70m Southwest of Hainton Lane).

Start Date: 12 August 2025.

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days.

Legal Duration: Up to 18 months, but restriction only applies during works.

Access: Maintained to properties, but delays possible.

Diversion: Signed alternative route for vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Only applies when traffic signs are displayed, per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Brauncewell (Long Lane)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Road Affected: Long Lane (Between 1700m & 2100m West of A15 Lincoln Road).

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Estimated Duration: Approximately 3 days.

Legal Duration: Up to 18 months, but restriction applies only during works.

Access: Maintained to properties, though delays possible.

Diversion: Signed alternative route for vehicles.

Restriction Timing: Only applies when traffic signs are displayed, in line with Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Boston (A1137 Fydell Street)

Purpose: To carry out works on or adjacent to the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Affected: A1137 Fydell Street (Between Carlton Road & Lister Way).

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Estimated Duration: Approximately 4 days.

Legal Duration: Up to 18 months, but restriction applies only during works.

Access: Maintained to properties, though delays possible.

Diversion: Signed alternative route for vehicles.

Restriction Timing: Only applies when traffic signs are displayed, in line with Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Temporary Road Closure – Little Steeping Fen (Station Road)

Purpose: Works on or adjacent to Station Road.

Location: Station Road (Between Thorpe Bank & a point 250m Southeast).

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 3 days.

Order Validity: Up to 18 months or until works complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access: Maintained to properties, but expect possible delays.

Restriction Timing: Only in force when traffic signs are displayed, per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Diversion: Signed alternative route for vehicles.

Temporary Road Closure – Sixhills Road / Hainton Road, North Willingham, Sixhills, and Hainton

Purpose: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Location: Sixhills Road / Hainton Road (Between A631 & a point 700m South of Ludford Road).

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 5 weeks.

Order Validity: Up to 18 months or until works complete.

Access: Maintained to properties, but delays likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Only when traffic signs are displayed, per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Diversion: Signed alternative route will be provided.

Temporary Road Closure – Pinfold Lane & Brambleberry Lane, Irby in the Marsh

Purpose: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Location:

Pinfold Lane (Between Wainfleet Road & a point 300m East of Brambleberry Lane)

Brambleberry Lane (Between Pinfold Lane & a point 250m North)

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 5 days.

Order Validity: Up to 18 months or until works complete.

Access: Maintained to properties but may face delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Only when traffic signs are displayed, per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Diversion: Signed alternative route will be provided.

Temporary Road Closure – Clay Lane / Gorse Drove, Scredington

Purpose: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Location: Clay Lane / Gorse Drove (Between Helpringham Road & a point 995m South).

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 73 days.

Order Validity: Up to 18 months or until completion of the works.

Access: Maintained to properties but may experience delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restriction Timing: Only applies when traffic signs are displayed (per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016).

Diversion: Alternative route for vehicles will be signposted.

Temporary Road Closure – Fishmere End Road, Sutterton

Purpose: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Location: Fishmere End Road (Between Rainwalls Lane & a point 20 meters East).

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 5 days.

Order Validity: Up to 18 months or until completion of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access: Maintained to properties but may be subject to delays.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when traffic signs are displayed, per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Diversion: An alternative route for vehicles will be signposted.

Temporary Road Closure – Frampton Bank & B1192 Holmes Road, Frampton Fen

Purpose: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Location:

Frampton Bank (Between Holmes Road & a point 755m East)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B1192 Holmes Road (Between Frampton Bank & a point 754m South)

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 12 days.

Order Validity: Up to 18 months or until completion of the works.

Access: Maintained to properties but may experience delays.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when traffic signs are displayed, as per Traffic Signs Regulations 2016.

Diversion: An alternative route for vehicles will be signposted.

Temporary Road Closure – Spring Lane, Leasingham

Reason: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Spring Lane, closed at the junction with Lincoln Road.

Start Date: 11 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 1 week.

Order Duration: Up to 18 months or until works are completed, whichever is sooner.

Access: Maintained to properties but may be subject to delays.

Restriction Timing: Only in effect when indicated by traffic signs as per regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion: Alternative route for vehicles will be clearly signed.

Temporary Road Closure – Main Road (Between School Lane, Aby & Authorpe Road, Claythorpe)

Reason: Works on or adjacent to the road.

Location: Main Road, between School Lane, Aby and Authorpe Road, Claythorpe.

Start Date: 18 August 2025.

Duration: Approximately 10 days.

Order Duration: Up to 18 months or until works are completed, whichever is sooner.

Access: Maintained to properties but may face delays.

Restriction Timing: Applies only when traffic signs are displayed as per regulations.

Diversion: Alternative routes for vehicles will be clearly signed.