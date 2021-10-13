Project to give station £135,000 facelift set to go ahead in weeks

The disused waiting room and office space will get a facelift when grants all fall into place. EMN-211110-161416001

The Grade 2 listed waiting room on platforms 2 and 3 has stood unused and decaying for years, but in a plan led by the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership, it is destined to become a community and education room.

Community Rail Officer Jo Andrews said she is still waiting on the final couple of grant decisions but has already secured funds from East Midlands Railway, the Community Rail Partnership and most recently £53,000 from the Railway Heritage Trust.

She said: “Once we have the whole funding secured we will hold a public meeting to show off our ideas and get feedback, work should start after that.”

The redundant toilets on platform 2 and 3 at Sleaford station. EMN-211110-161354001

The community room could be used for rail safety and educational events as well as any local community exhibitions and meetings. Due to its location, they are limited as to what they can do, hence its repurpose as a flexible space after refurbishment.

Jo said: “We also hope to repaint the whole station in heritage green and cream colours, so the whole station will get a refresh and look really lovely, as it needs it at the moment.”

The adjoining disused toilets would become office space for the community rail network after it was discovered they had been disconnected from water and sewer supplies and could not be reinstated. A small room at the end will be used for rainwater harvesting from the roof, with a tap fitted.

Jo said: “One of my roles is to identify redundant railway buildings and spaces and bring them back into the community, such as the new allotment on platform 1.

The diused waiting room and toilet are to get a new lease of life as a community space. EMN-211110-161426001

“I started seriously looking at the waiting room last September and it has taken a year to get through the permissions and feasibility studies.

“The whole project should be completed by March, so we are looking at the end of this year to begin work and will take six weeks to get all the painting done by contractors - depending on the weather.”

She commented: “It will make such a difference to the station, giving it an uplift for locals and a better impression for people visiting.”

Set for a revamp - Sleaford railway station. EMN-211110-161406001