£1 million resurfacing scheme for High Dike at Ancaster postponed

Road works are postponed.

A £1 million improvement project to resurface the High Dike near Ancaster which was due to start today (Tuesday) has been postponed.

The scheme was to be carried out on the B6403 from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane, beginning today (Tuesday, August 27) and lasting for four weeks with two nightshifts on September 19 and 20.

However Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "With so much disruption happening on Grantham's roads at the moment, we've taken the decision to postpone our planned works to High Dike. This is to avoid having another road closure in the area, just outside of town.

"We're looking to reschedule these works to next spring, although our teams are currently considering whether a different material other than hot-rolled asphalt could be used as this would allow us to start earlier in 2025.”

As such, a road closure will not be in place for the next four weeks as planned.

Karen Cassar, the county council’s assistant director for highways, said: “This works programme is the latest for the area and follows previous schemes between the A17 and Ancaster village that have already delivered a big improvement for road users on the local road network.”

The recent works are to be expanded with a further £1.5 million scheme in the B6403 Easton area planned for next year.

Coun Davies added: "We've also decided to postpone construction of the new pedestrian crossing at Barrowby Road / Greenhill Road until next year to further minimise disruption in the Grantham area.”