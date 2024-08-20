£250,000 to be spent on resurfacing Boston road - motorists told to expect weekday disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road on the outskirts of Boston is set for a £250,000 makeover, but motorists are being told to expect disruption while the improvements take place.

The entirety of Pilleys Lane, from Sibsey Road to Horncastle Road, is to be resurfaced next month.

The project is scheduled to start on Monday, September 9, and finish on Thursday, September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday; it will not take place during evenings or at the weekend.

The Sibsey Road end of Pilleys Lane.

While work is being carried out, a road closure will be in place. However, the road will open at the end of each shift to be usable to traffic in the evenings and at weekends.

A diversion will be in place via Sibsey Road, Spilsby Road, Wide Bargate, and Horncastle Road and vice versa.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that we’re going to get the full stretch of Pilleys Lane resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The £250,000 programme of works will not only improve the drive quality for local residents, but will also make the road more durable for many years to come.”

Looking towards the Horncastle Road end of Pilleys Lane.

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by this improvement for their patience during the work programme.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.