£250,000 to be spent on resurfacing Boston road - motorists told to expect weekday disruption
The entirety of Pilleys Lane, from Sibsey Road to Horncastle Road, is to be resurfaced next month.
The project is scheduled to start on Monday, September 9, and finish on Thursday, September 19.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday; it will not take place during evenings or at the weekend.
While work is being carried out, a road closure will be in place. However, the road will open at the end of each shift to be usable to traffic in the evenings and at weekends.
A diversion will be in place via Sibsey Road, Spilsby Road, Wide Bargate, and Horncastle Road and vice versa.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that we’re going to get the full stretch of Pilleys Lane resurfaced.
“The £250,000 programme of works will not only improve the drive quality for local residents, but will also make the road more durable for many years to come.”
She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by this improvement for their patience during the work programme.”
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.
