£280,000, four-month project to re-build Boston footpath announced - public told to expect 'some disturbance'

A £280,000 project to re-build a worn-out footpath in Boston has been announced.

Lincolnshire County Council is to carry out the improvements in Woad Farm Road, Boston, between Kingsway and Church Road, over the course of about four months from next Monday, January 23.

The work will take place across several phases to lessen the impact on road users and St Nicholas CofE Primary School, the authority says.

“By carrying out the works in smaller chunks, but across a longer timescale, our crews can keep possible disruption to an absolute minimum,” a spokesman said.

“Throughout the period, access will be maintained for residents, the primary school and any impacted businesses,” they continued. “Works that are closest to the school are planned to be carried out during the holidays.”

Motorists are advised that a diversion will be in place during the work. Its entry point will be either via Church Street or Kingsway depending on the phase of works taking place at the time. To help keep traffic flowing, on-site marshals will also be assisting with access and egress arrangements.

As part of the rebuild of the footpath, some kerbing works and adjustment of crossing points for pedestrians will also take place.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “We are delighted to be able to rebuild this important footpath and carry out some other works at the same time.

“The programme for these works carries over a few months and that is a schedule we have deliberately adopted so that we can do this work in phases. By doing this work in this way we will be able to carry out what needs to be done with less disruption.

“Naturally, we won’t be able to do work of this scale without causing some disturbance for traffic and pedestrians which is why we will also have on-site marshals to help everyone with access whilst our crews are working.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’, to everyone who will be affected, for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out this large footpath rebuild.”