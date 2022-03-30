Rail commuters will have to pay to park at Metheringham station from next week

Parking fees are being introduced at Metheringham station car park. EMN-220330-100907001

East Midlands Railway has confirmed that it has been installing parking ticket machines and signage in the station car park in Metheringham over the last week and the tariff will be introduced from next week (April 4).

Metheringham is a popular commuting station for workers heading into Lincoln or Sleaford and those requiring a parking space will have to pay a peak daily charge of £2.50 or £1.50 off peak.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weekend rates will be £2.50. Passengers can also buy a weekly ticket for a discounted £8, a cheaper monthly ticket for £25, three months fo £68 or an annual charge of £250.

The off peak purchasing period will be between 10am and 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.