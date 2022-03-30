Rail commuters will have to pay to park at Metheringham station from next week

East Midlands Railway has confirmed that it has been installing parking ticket machines and signage in the station car park in Metheringham over the last week and the tariff will be introduced from next week (April 4).
Metheringham is a popular commuting station for workers heading into Lincoln or Sleaford and those requiring a parking space will have to pay a peak daily charge of £2.50 or £1.50 off peak.
Weekend rates will be £2.50. Passengers can also buy a weekly ticket for a discounted £8, a cheaper monthly ticket for £25, three months fo £68 or an annual charge of £250.
The off peak purchasing period will be between 10am and 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.
East Midlands Railway manages most of the train stations in Lincolnshire and has already adopted parking charges at Lincoln station costing £6.50 daily or £5 for off-peak times.