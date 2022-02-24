Rail operator reinstates cancelled Lincolnshire routes - except those to and from Skegness

The full Intercity weekday timetable will be reinstated with an increase of eight services, while 33 Sunday Regional services will also be reintroduced - providing more leisure travel opportunities across the region, says the operator.

However, there is still no sign of a return for four services between Nottinghsam and Skegness axed during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMR says it has been able to make these changes due to the steady improvements in the number of Covid-related staff absences, and the formal resolution of the dispute with the RMT in relation to the industrial action taken over numerous Sundays affecting EMR Regional services. This is particularly significant, bringing resolution to a 13 year Senior Conductor dispute.

East Midlands Railway is reinstating more of its timetabled routes.

Paul Barnfield, Operations Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We are pleased to be able to reintroduce services to our network from this weekend. This is a positive step in the right direction and is made possible by the continued decline in Covid-related staff absences and the resolution of industrial disputes.”

There will be a significant increase in EMR Regional Sunday services from Sunday February 27, with services being reinstated including the 9.03am Grantham to Nottingham, 11.40am Newark Northgate to Lincoln, 11.06am Lincoln to Newark Northgate, 7.45pm Newark Northgate to Lincoln and 7.15pm Lincoln to Newark Northgate,

However, services to and from Skegness were prioritised in the Covid resilience timetable to cater for the strong demand during the summer of 2021. Similarly, changes during the winter coincide with a reduced demand, says EMR. “These services will be reviewed on a weekly basis and arrangements will be made to either reinstate or supplement,” it says.

Currently cancelled are: 8.46am Nottingham to Skegness, 11.14am Skegness to Nottingham, 1.46pm Nottingham to Skegness, 4.14pm Skegness to Nottingham.

East Midlands Railway reinstated 22 regional services in two stages in December and January, as customers returned to work and education.

EMR aimed to prioritise those services which have been the most frequent requests from customers and stakeholders, while also protecting costs to taxpayers and ensuring the advertised timetable is robust and reliable.

To help these service reinstatements, the changes were made on the Nottingham to Skegness route during the winter period to reflect the reduced passenger demand.

EMR stated: “These changes will remain under review and arrangements will be made to either reinstate or supplement through strengthening during anticipated periods of strong passenger demand. EMR intends to reintroduce these services in the May timetable to cater for the expected stronger demand.”