Rail station allotment shortlisted at awards

Poacher Line volunteers and members of Rainbow Stars at the new allotment on Sleaford station. EMN-210920-173912001

The awards night, which will take place in Southampton on December 9, brings together all the community rail partnerships across the country to showcase the value of Community Rail.

Projects which have been shortlisted this year include the allotment at Sleaford station. The allotment was designed by Lincolnshire blogger Kirsty Ward, of My Little Allotment, and funded by Lincolnshire County Council.

With the help of volunteers from East Midlands Railway and Network Rail, the allotment was created during the past year and is intended to help those who are living with hidden disabilities.

Local charity Rainbow Stars, who had previously planted up the allotment, have now signed up to formally adopt the allotment and will look after it going forward.

The partnership has also had one of their photographs entered into the photo competition; the winning entry will be decided by a public vote.

To support the partnership you can vote for photo H, ‘Roll out the Barrows!’ at https://communityrail.org.uk/events-training/community-rail-awards/community-rail-awards-2021-shortlist/photo-competition-sponsored-by-porterbrook/.

Voting closes on Monday September 27.

Jo Andrews, Community Rail Officer for the Poacher Line said: “I am delighted the hard work of the partnership has once again been recognised by the industry, especially welcome after a challenging couple of years.”

Kaye Robinson, Community Ambassador for East Midlands Railway further commented: “It is amazing to see the hard work and fantastic projects completed by the Poacher Line CRP being recognised at these national awards. The fact that all these schemes have been completed during a worldwide pandemic shows how important the CRPs are in their local communities.