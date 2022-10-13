Rail strikes: services across Lincolnshire ‘significantly reduced’ on Monday and Tuesday

There will be no East Midlands Railway trains operating Lincolnshire during strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

During the strike days, customers are advised to travel if only absolutely necessary and those travelling should ensure they check the time of their last return train.

Other operators are not affected by the industrial action, and therefore customers who intend to use EMR and another operator to complete their journey should carefully check to see if that trip can still be completed.

No services will run east out of Nottingham - affecting EMR's regional customers traveling in Lincolnshire. While on some routes, trains will all terminate by 6.30pm and no further services will run.

As in previous strikes, EMR says it has been working with colleagues across the railway to ensure they can deliver a “robust and reliable service” for their customers where possible.

Advertisement

However, customers are strongly advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of strike action being taken by the Unite union, we will be operating a significantly reduced service next Monday and Tuesday.

"The impact of industrial action has specifically affected the operation of our train depots and reduces our ability to run our normal timetable.

"We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on strike days. Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey.

Advertisement

"More detailed advice, including daily travel information, is available on our website."

Rail Replacement Bus services will not be provided where lines are closed as there is not enough capacity to meet demand.

For more details visit: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

Over 140 workers, who are members of Unite will be carrying out the 48-hour strike for increased pay from parent company Abellio.

Advertisement

The workers ­­– based at depots in Derby, Leicester and Nottingham and employed as cleaners, technicians, shunters, engineers, inspectors, lathe operators, team leaders and supervisors – recorded an 84 per cent vote in favour of industrial action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is an extremely wealthy company making millions in profit. Clearly, it can easily afford to make our members a fair pay offer and it should do so without delay. It should not be passing the buck on its duty to pay our members properly.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always fights for the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. The workers at Abellio have the union’s total support.”

The union says the failure to make a pay offer has resulted in workers struggling to make ends meet amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement