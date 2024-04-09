Railway safety awareness event to be held in Sleaford
Network Rail will be holding a safety awareness event in Sleaford at Boston Road Recreation Ground on Thursday (April 11).
Everyone is invited to pop along between 12pm and 3pm and speak to the engagement team about rail safety awareness and they will also be handing out information and merchandise.
Network Rail officials will be engaging with the public and they will be joined by British Transport Police.
They aim to raise awareness about the dangers of trespassing and vandalism on and around railways and how everyone can keep themselves safe.
There will be lots of merchandise to help yourselves to and you will be invited to join in a survey.