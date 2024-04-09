Network Rail will be holding a safety awareness event on Thursday at Boston Road Recreation Ground, Sleaford.

Everyone is invited to pop along between 12pm and 3pm and speak to the engagement team about rail safety awareness and they will also be handing out information and merchandise.

Network Rail officials will be engaging with the public and they will be joined by British Transport Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They aim to raise awareness about the dangers of trespassing and vandalism on and around railways and how everyone can keep themselves safe.