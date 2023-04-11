Works to rebuild a section of the B1188 linking villages between Sleaford and Lincoln will start this month.

Road works planned for B1188 at Rowston.

The section of the B1188 near Rowston is starting to crumble and break up, according to Coun Richard Davies, county council executive member for highways.

He said: “We’ve taken the decision to rebuild it now before it gets any worse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be using over 1,300 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.

“While on site with the road closed, we’ll also be taking the opportunity to carry out some light verge excavation work to aid drainage.”

The section of the B1188 at Rowston between Scopwick and Digby, along with the mouth of the junction on North Street will be rebuilt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The work is planned to be carried out from Wednesday April 26 for up to eight days, including a final day of line painting on Tuesday May 9.

It would involve closure of the road at night, Monday to Friday only, from 7pm to 6am (excluding bank holidays).

In the daytime, traffic will be managed using stop/go boards on May 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A diversion route will be in place via the B1191 / B1189 / A153 / B1188, and vice versa, via Ruskington, Billinghay, Timberland and Scopwick.

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during working hours.*