Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
24 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
46 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
55 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Reconstruction works to the B1188 at Rowston planned for late April

Works to rebuild a section of the B1188 linking villages between Sleaford and Lincoln will start this month.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST
Road works planned for B1188 at Rowston.Road works planned for B1188 at Rowston.
Road works planned for B1188 at Rowston.

The section of the B1188 near Rowston is starting to crumble and break up, according to Coun Richard Davies, county council executive member for highways.

He said: “We’ve taken the decision to rebuild it now before it gets any worse.

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be using over 1,300 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.

Most Popular

“While on site with the road closed, we’ll also be taking the opportunity to carry out some light verge excavation work to aid drainage.”

The section of the B1188 at Rowston between Scopwick and Digby, along with the mouth of the junction on North Street will be rebuilt.

The work is planned to be carried out from Wednesday April 26 for up to eight days, including a final day of line painting on Tuesday May 9.

It would involve closure of the road at night, Monday to Friday only, from 7pm to 6am (excluding bank holidays).

In the daytime, traffic will be managed using stop/go boards on May 9.

A diversion route will be in place via the B1191 / B1189 / A153 / B1188, and vice versa, via Ruskington, Billinghay, Timberland and Scopwick.

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during working hours.*

“Also, anyone wanting to report a pothole or highways fault can do so via FixMyStreet, either online or on the app.”

Richard DaviesLincoln