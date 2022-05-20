Resurfacing works to go ahead this weekend

A series of resurfacing works are happening across the county this weekend, with some disruption for road users likely across the Saturday and Sunday.

The specific series of works will take place on the A16 Louth Bypass between A153 Horncastle Road Junction and Kenwick Bar roundabout, as well as the A1031 Warren Road. Skidbrook North End between Owes Lane and Marsh Lane and on the A15 between Atterby and the North Lincolnshire County Boundary.

The A16 Louth Bypass roundabout will be resurfaced on Saturday, with the work happening between 8am and 4pm.

As with all resurfacing work of this nature, if the weather takes a turn for the worse then resurfacing can’t take place as the materials used can only be laid on dry roads.

Further works to improve the surface of the roads is happening on the A15 between Atterby Lane and the North Lincolnshire County Boundary and are due to be carried out on Sunday (May 22) with the works planned for between 8am and 5pm.

At each of these two sets of work traffic management will be in place using a Stop & Go system along with an escort vehicle to reduce the speed limit to 10mph travelling past the works.

Resurfacing is also planned on the A1031 Warren Road, Skidbrooke North End between Owes Lane and Marsh Lane on Saturday (May 21) between 6pm and 9pm.

During this time, the road will be closed to all traffic with a diversion route in place and clearly signed.

On completion of the works the road will receive two sweeps to remove the excess material before the installation of road markings and studs. This will be supplemented by a 20mph mandatory speed limit.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways at LCC said: “By carrying out the works in this way we are able to limit the amount of disruption for road users instead of doing three separate jobs over a longer timeframe.