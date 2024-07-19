Return bus trips for free this summer

​Free return trips with CallConnect this summer. (Photo: LCC)

Callconnect is running a special free promotion for travellers looking to hop on a bus this summer.

The on-demand bus service run by Lincolnshire County Council, is running the promotion to get even more people using the service.

With every single fare capped at just £2, Callconnect is already a terrific way to get out and about for the fraction of the cost of a car or train. And now it is offering each new passenger a free return journey - the offer is running until September 7.

If you don’t need a return journey, the promotion also includes the option of two single trips for free if a return is not needed in the one-time deal.

Callconnect is also offering a free return journey (or two singles) to current Callconnect users who refer a friend (the friend needs to also be registered on the Callconnect system).

The bus system is said to give customers more travel times and locations than most other bus schedules in the county.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Transport said: “I am delighted that we can run this promotion across the summer to encourage even more people to use the Callconnect service.

“It’s so simple to use. Get on the app, book the time and place you want to be picked up. Callconnect is such an easy and straightforward way to get around Lincolnshire that I hope a lot of new passengers are tempted to give it a try.”

To get the app, go to your store and download: Callconnect – DRT

For more information about bus services across the county including Callconnect, go to: lincsbus.info.