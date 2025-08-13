Road closed after lorry overturns near Louth
Lincolnshire Police stated on social media: “We are on scene at a single vehicle collision in Bull Bank, between the villages of Covenham St Bartholomew and Grainthorpe just north of Louth.
"An HGV has left the road and ended in a ditch – thankfully no injuries. The road is completely blocked and closure points are being put in place, please avoid the area.”
Officers expected it would take some time to clear, due to the lorry being loaded with more than 20 tonnes of chicken feed which needed to be offloaded before the lorry can be recovered from the ditch, which in itself was said to be a big job.
"Crews are on the way to deal with that and we’ll remain on scene until they arrive.