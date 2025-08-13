Road closed after lorry overturns near Louth

The partially overturned lorry near Louth this morning. Photo: Lincs Police

Police have been warning motorists this morning (Wednesday) after a lorry loaded with 20 tonnes of chicken feed overturned, blocking a road near Louth.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police stated on social media: “We are on scene at a single vehicle collision in Bull Bank, between the villages of Covenham St Bartholomew and Grainthorpe just north of Louth.

"An HGV has left the road and ended in a ditch – thankfully no injuries. The road is completely blocked and closure points are being put in place, please avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers expected it would take some time to clear, due to the lorry being loaded with more than 20 tonnes of chicken feed which needed to be offloaded before the lorry can be recovered from the ditch, which in itself was said to be a big job.

"Crews are on the way to deal with that and we’ll remain on scene until they arrive.