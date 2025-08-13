Road closed after lorry overturns near Louth

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
The partially overturned lorry near Louth this morning. Photo: Lincs Policeplaceholder image
The partially overturned lorry near Louth this morning. Photo: Lincs Police
Police have been warning motorists this morning (Wednesday) after a lorry loaded with 20 tonnes of chicken feed overturned, blocking a road near Louth.

Lincolnshire Police stated on social media: “We are on scene at a single vehicle collision in Bull Bank, between the villages of Covenham St Bartholomew and Grainthorpe just north of Louth.

Most Popular

"An HGV has left the road and ended in a ditch – thankfully no injuries. The road is completely blocked and closure points are being put in place, please avoid the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers expected it would take some time to clear, due to the lorry being loaded with more than 20 tonnes of chicken feed which needed to be offloaded before the lorry can be recovered from the ditch, which in itself was said to be a big job.

"Crews are on the way to deal with that and we’ll remain on scene until they arrive.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice