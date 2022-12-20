Road closure in Tumby for drainage works to solve standing water issues

A series of drain and kerbing works are set to begin in Tumby in the new year to help standing water drainage.

The diversion in place for Tumby.

The B1192 at the Leagate Inn, Tumby will be undergoing drainage and kerbing improvements to help alleviate standing water issues, with the project set to begin at 9am on February 13, 2023.

The programme is scheduled to last for three weeks, although this could be extended.

The first part of the work will mean a necessary road closure from Monday February 13 to Friday February 17, where a diversion will be in place along the A153, A155, B1183, B1184, B1192 and vice versa.

Once this phase of the project has been completed, temporary traffic signals will then be put in place for the remaining period of the work.

This will include a 30mph speed limit in place to ensure the safety of road users and on-site crew.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “It is great news that we can get these drainage and kerbing works carried out for the residents and businesses in the area.

“The road closure is unavoidable for this programme of work, but we will do our best to minimise disruption wherever we can whilst the changes are made.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by the works for their patience whilst we complete this improvement to the road.”

