Road closure on A17 as Network Rail carries out essential work on Swineshead level crossing

The A17 at Swineshead level crossing will be closed during the weekend of May 7-10 to allow for urgent repair work to be carried out. EMN-210428-151149001

The road is a major business and transport route between the Midlands and East Anglia and the surface at the crossing over the A17 at Swineshead Bridge was replaced, along with the track and ballast, in December.

However, the foundations beneath the new concrete slabs, which the track fits into, have moved and essential work is now required to prevent further damage and longer periods of disruption.

For this work to take place safely, the section of the A17 at Swineshead level crossing will be closed from 7pm on Saturday, May 8 until 7am on Monday, May 10. A fully signposted diversion will be in place for drivers, according to Network Rail

As a result, there will also be changes to East Midlands Railway services on Sunday, May 9. Trains will run between Nottingham and Grantham, then passengers will need to use bus replacement services between Grantham and Boston, where they can connect to train services between Boston and Skegness.

People should continue to follow the latest Government guidance around the use of public transport and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible.