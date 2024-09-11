The junction of the B1225 and the B1203, prior to being resurfaced last year. Photo: Google

Some of the new road surfacing done last year through a village near Market Rasen is having to be re-done

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additional minor repair works are required on the B1225 at Stainton le Vale, taking up to five days starting next Monday.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We always carry out tests to ensure newly-laid road surfacing meets the high standards we expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, some of the surface course material laid last year at the approaches to the B1225 and B1203 in Stainton le Vale hasn’t met our stringent quality requirements.

“As a result, the contractor will be replacing this as part of our contract with them, at their own cost.”

The works will start on Monday September 16 for up to five days. As part of this, the B1225 Caistor High Street (between Middle Lane junction in Stainton le Vale and a point 200 metres south of the B1203 junction in Tealby), will be closed from 8am to 6pm. The B1203 will remain open under temporary traffic signals.

The diversion routes for the works are:

- North section of junction: via B1225 / A46 / A18 / B1203 and vice versa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- South section of junction: via B1203 / A18 / A16 / A157 / A631 / B1225 and vice versa

Ms Cassar continued: “Repairing these defects now will not only save the council money and time in the future, but it will prevent further disruption at this crossing down the line.

“Because these works will inevitably cause some disruption, I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”