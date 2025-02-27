Road resurfacing planned for Ancaster

Ancaster.

A resurfacing project is planned for the B6403 High Dike between Ancaster and Wilsford requiring a month-long road closure and diversion route.

The works will be carried out by Lincolnshire County Council highways contractors from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane, beginning on Tuesday, March 11 and have a scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, April 8.

Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at LCC, said: “These resurfacing works are part of ongoing improvements to the B6403.

“This scheme follows previous work programmes in this part of the county and we have even more to come with another two schemes planned, one for July 2025 and another for summer 2026 which, together, will cost £2.5m to deliver.

“It’s another example of our traffic network improvement work that we are delivering across the county to help road users in Lincolnshire.”

The council assures road users there will be no weekend works but there will be two night-shifts as needed during the month-long period.

Work times onsite will be from 7.30am to 5pm. Night shifts will run from 7pm to 6am, subject to suitable weather.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place throughout.

Using like-for-like roads, the signed diversion route will be A153 / A15 / A52 / B6403 and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “These works will cost around £1m to deliver and involve a crew replacing the existing road surface, which has reached the end of its lifecycle. The new road surface will be free from defects, it'll be better to drive on plus the lifespan of this stretch will be significantly increased.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for this area around Ancaster, and I hope this latest phase of a large work programme for the area is well received.”

Ermine Street through the middle of Ancaster has been closed to traffic for emergency repairs throughout this week since Monday due to two burst water mains near the social club and near the Post Office

Not only have Anglian Water had to repair the burst main, they have then had to look at the secondary damage to the road, footpath and drains in case the ground underneath the road had been washed away leaving possible voids under the road and path.