Roads due to undergo £100,000 rebuild in Kirton town centre over six nights next month

Overnight works costing almost £100,000 are scheduled to rebuild key roads in Kirton town centre next month.

The works will be carried out at Willington Road – from High Street/London Road junction to outside of number 10C Willington Road, and at High Street/London Road – from outside of number 26 High Street to the outside of The Black Bull Pub.

Residents may be disturbed overnight as the works will begin on Tuesday, July 2 and should take six nights, subject to suitable weather. There will be no weekend working, according to the county highways team.

Working times will be between 8pm and 6am except on July 4 when working times will be from 10.30pm to 6am because of the General Election voting.Assistant director of Highways, Karen Cassar said: “The works will cost nearly £100,000 to deliver and once in place will mean a very noticeable improvement to Willington Road, High Street and London Road.

Willington Road, Kirton is scheduled for rebuilding works in July. Photo: Google

“Works of this nature take some time to carry out because of the sheer amount of materials that are removed, groundworks that happen and then the layers of road that are replaced.

“Ultimately, these few nights of overnight working will deliver pothole free roads that will have many years of life in them to come.”

The road will be closed for the duration of the works during working times, however the roads will be open to traffic during the day outside of on-site working hours in an effort to reduce traffic flow disruption as much as possible.

Traffic will be diverted using B1192 Willington Road to B1391 Donington Road, to B1391 Ralphs Lane to B1397 London Road, to B1397 Boston Road to B1397 High Street, to B1192 Willington Road and vice versa.

For the High Street and London Road section, the diversion route will be: B1397 London Road to B1397, Boston Road to B1397 Spalding Road, to A17 from East Drain to Station Road roundabout, to A16 Spalding Road to A16 Peterborough Road, to A16 Spalding Road to C758 Station Road, to B1397 High Street and vice versa.

Ms Cassar added: “During the planned dates for the work there will be ‘No Parking at Anytime’ restrictions in place on the sections of Willington Road, High Street and London Road.”

Recognising the possible disturbance to neighbours, she said: “Due to the nature of the works, we will need to use equipment that can be noisy. Because of this, all of our contractor’s equipment are fitted with noise suppressants and will not be left running when not in use. We will try our utmost to carry out the noisiest elements of the works as early as possible to minimise any possible noise disruption.

"We will also lift the diversion at the end of each shift which will mean that the roads will be open outside of working times to help cut down the amount of traffic flow disruption.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by these works for their patience and understanding while we deliver the improvements to the area.”