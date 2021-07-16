Safety improvements planned for Welbourn A607 rail bridge

Roadworks

Currently, there are existing safety barriers on three approaches to the former rail bridge to prevent vehicles from leaving the road and falling down the steep banks.

New barriers are set to be installed on the unprotected fourth side, and collision damage to the existing brick parapet will be repaired, according to county highways officials.

The A607 will remain open throughout the works with temporary, two-way traffic lights.

Work is expected to take around four weeks, from July 26 to August 20, weather depending.