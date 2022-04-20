Sleaford Market Place will be the destination of the St George's Day parade.

The parade by Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and other youth groups of Sleaford and district will take place from 1.30pm onwards.

It will set off and head through town to the Market Place for a service and awards at St Denys’ Church.

Other roads affected will be Kesteven Street, the Hub car park, Southgate, Northgate, Duke Street and Kesteven Street and will continue until 3.30pm.

The traffic restrictions will only be implemented when required during this period, signage detailing accurate dates and times will be displayed on site in advance.

Diversion routes and access arrangements will be signposted.

This information is also available in map form at https://one.network/