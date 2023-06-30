Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Services halted between Lincoln and Sleaford after person hit by train

Train services between Sleaford and Lincoln were halted yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 29) after a person was reported to have been hit by a train.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Rail services were halted after a person was hit by a train.Rail services were halted after a person was hit by a train.
Rail services were halted after a person was hit by a train.

East Midlands Railway announced the incident just before 4pm, saying: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between Lincoln and Sleaford and is disrupting our trains on the Peterborough / Lincoln / Doncaster route.“At present emergency services are en-route to manage the incident. The emergency services are expected to arrive on site by 4.20pm. Network Rail are also sending a team to the area.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line in Lincoln at 3.47pm yesterday (June 29) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Most Popular

Trains between Lincoln and Sleaford were halted and a replacement bus service was laid on by 5pm and train services were resumed around 7.30pm.

National Rail kept travellers updated and added: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

Related topics:East Midlands RailwayParamedicsNetwork RailPeterborough
Register
Follow us