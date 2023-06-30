Services halted between Lincoln and Sleaford after person hit by train

East Midlands Railway announced the incident just before 4pm, saying: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train. This has occurred between Lincoln and Sleaford and is disrupting our trains on the Peterborough / Lincoln / Doncaster route.“At present emergency services are en-route to manage the incident. The emergency services are expected to arrive on site by 4.20pm. Network Rail are also sending a team to the area.”
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line in Lincoln at 3.47pm yesterday (June 29) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Trains between Lincoln and Sleaford were halted and a replacement bus service was laid on by 5pm and train services were resumed around 7.30pm.
National Rail kept travellers updated and added: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”